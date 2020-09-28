NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Fire Department was out early on Monday morning, at the scene of a deadly house fire in the southwest part of the city.

The fire, at a house in the 3800 block of Halloran Street in the Como neighborhood, broke out just after 7:00 a.m. Monday.

(credit: Vince Bosquez/CBS 11 News)

Mostly contents inside the home were damaged — little damage could be seen from outside the structure.

Officials with Fort Worth Fire say the victim, whose name has not been released, was alone inside the house when the fire broke out.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

