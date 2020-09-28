Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Fire Department units rushed to the scene of major one-vehicle crash at eastbound I-30, east of SH 360 around 2:15 p.m. Monday.
A sedan crashed into guardrail, which then went through the vehicle.
Both the driver and a passenger were airlifted to the hospital.
It’s not yet clear what caused the driver to crash.
All eastbound lanes of I-30 were shut down at the State Highway 360/Six Flags Drive exit during the on-scene investigation.
The wreck was cleared shortly before 5:00 p.m. and all lanes were back open.