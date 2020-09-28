NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Arlington Fire Department, DFW News, I-30, Injuries, Major Crash, SH 360

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Fire Department units rushed to the scene of major one-vehicle crash at eastbound I-30, east of SH 360 around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

A sedan crashed into guardrail, which then went through the vehicle.

Both the driver and a passenger were airlifted to the hospital.

Major crash on I-30 in Arlington (Chopper 11)

It’s not yet clear what caused the driver to crash.

All eastbound lanes of I-30 were shut down at the State Highway 360/Six Flags Drive exit during the on-scene investigation.

The wreck was cleared shortly before 5:00 p.m. and all lanes were back open.

Comments

Leave a Reply