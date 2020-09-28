NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Grand Jury decided not to take action against a church security officer who, on Dec. 29, 2019, shot a man who killed two parishioners inside the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement.

“Today the Grand Jury in Tarrant County reviewed information related to that shooting and made the decision to take no action,” said Tim Rodgers, chief prosecutor for the Law Enforcement Incident team in the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Church video shows the tense moments before and after Jack Wilson shot Keith Thomas Kinnunen of River Oaks. (courtesy: West Freeway Church)

Keith Thomas Kinnunen went to the church that day and attended part of the church service. During the communion, he stood up and shot and killed Richard White and Anton Wallace.

Jack Wilson, the head of the volunteer security team for the church, fired one shot at Kinnunen, striking him in the head and killing him. There were approximately 262 congregants in the church at the time.

“Texas law allows an individual, when they witness somebody placing others at risk of serious bodily injury or death, to act with deadly force to protect the other individuals,” said Rogers. “Mr. Wilson did just that. He did it responsibly and, as a result, he was justified under the law in his actions,” Rodgers continued.

The church was live streaming the service and the shooting was captured on video.

 

 

 

 

