Video
Capital Murder Suspect In Fordham Road Shooting, Embray Harrison Taylor Arrested In Houston
Police have arrested a capital murder suspect in connection to a fatal shooting at the Bonita Gardens Apartments in the 3400 block of Fordham Road in Dallas. Katie Johnston reports.
22 minutes ago
North Texas Boys, Ages 5 And 7, Fend For Themselves For Days After Their Mom Collapses & Dies At Home
Teachers in one North Texas school district are being praised for sending police to the home of two very young students after they'd missed class and their parent couldn't be reached. Officers arrived to find their mother dead and the 5 and 7-year-old boys fending for themselves. Katie Johnston reports.
31 minutes ago
Cool And Breezy Day Ahead
October is just around the corner and it finally feels a little like fall!
3 hours ago
‘Undead Bandit’ Headed To Prison For 14 Years After Robbing Nearly A Dozen North Texas Banks
A North Texas serial bank robber who came to be known as the 'Undead Bandit', because he wore a Halloween mask during his crimes, is headed to federal prison.
Dallas County Medical Examiner ID's Triple Homicide Victims Slain At Super 7 Inn
Dallas Fire-Rescue found Rachael Escamilla, 38, Peggy Bailey, 56, and Michael Rivera, 33, deceased at the scene from "homicidal violence."
AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
9 hours ago
Weather Stories
Buying The Beauty You See During One Of North Texas' Biggest Plant Sales
One thing gardener/meteorologist Jeff Ray enjoys is walking around local botanical gardens to see what he might want to try planting in his own yard -- that's why he's vey excited about an upcoming plant sale.
Drenching Rain From Now Tropical Depression Beta As It Stalls Over Texas Coast
What was once Tropical Storm Beta has now weakened to a tropical depression and parked itself over the Texas coast, raising concerns of extensive flooding in Houston and areas further inland.
Tropical Storm Beta Takes Aim At The Texas Coast, Brings Threat Of Rain And Flooding -- Again
Rain starts moving into North Texas and tropical storm conditions begin along the Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Beta slowly works its way into a part of the country that's already been drenched and battered this year.
'This Isn't An Idle Threat': American Airlines May Cut Flights To Many Smaller Cities
Fort Worth-based American Airlines is planning to drop flights to up to 30 smaller U.S. cities if a federal requirement to continue those flights expires at the end of next month.
More
