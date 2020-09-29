WATCH
Presidential Debate Coverage Begins At 7PM Tonight With Pre-Debate Analysis ON CBSN DFW
Menu
Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Video
Andrea Lucia - Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month
CBS 11 is proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month! As we reflect upon the many contributions of Hispanic-Americans, several of our CBS 11 News team wanted to share their proud Hispanic heritage stories with you!
24 minutes ago
Ken Molestina - Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month
CBS 11 is proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month! As we reflect upon the many contributions of Hispanic-Americans, several of our CBS 11 News team wanted to share their proud Hispanic heritage stories with you!
36 minutes ago
Karen Borta - Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month
CBS 11 is proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month! As we reflect upon the many contributions of Hispanic-Americans, several of our CBS 11 News team wanted to share their proud Hispanic heritage stories with you!
40 minutes ago
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Education
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
The I-Team
Latest Headlines
Still No $1,200 Stimulus Payment? IRS Sets October 15 Deadline
More than 9,000,000 Americans have still not received a federal stimulus check more than five months after the IRS began sending out the $1,200 payments.
'We Must Still Protect Ourselves,' Tarrant County Surpasses 50K COVID-19 Cases
In the seven months since the first cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed, Tarrant County has surpassed 50,000 cases.
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Weather
Weather Links
DFW Weather
Live Radar
Weather App
Gardening 101
Closings/Cancellations
Mobile 11
Latest Forecast
Tuesday Weather Update
Sunny. High near 80F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
5 hours ago
Weather Stories
Buying The Beauty You See During One Of North Texas' Biggest Plant Sales
One thing gardener/meteorologist Jeff Ray enjoys is walking around local botanical gardens to see what he might want to try planting in his own yard -- that's why he's vey excited about an upcoming plant sale.
Drenching Rain From Now Tropical Depression Beta As It Stalls Over Texas Coast
What was once Tropical Storm Beta has now weakened to a tropical depression and parked itself over the Texas coast, raising concerns of extensive flooding in Houston and areas further inland.
Tropical Storm Beta Takes Aim At The Texas Coast, Brings Threat Of Rain And Flooding -- Again
Rain starts moving into North Texas and tropical storm conditions begin along the Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Beta slowly works its way into a part of the country that's already been drenched and battered this year.
Sports
All Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Cowboys
No, Jerry Jones Did Not Say That Cowboys Final Drive Vs. Seattle Was The Difference Between Dak Prescott And Patrick Mahomes, Or Tony Romo
The Cowboys owner's weekly interview with a local radio station made some news Tuesday, but it appears he may have been taken out of context.
Rangers
Rangers Look To Rebuild After Finishing 2020 With Worst Record In American League
While the Rangers had the American League's worst record, and were 6-24 on the road, they avoided the worst winning percentage in team history.
Mavericks
The American Airlines Center, Dallas' Largest Polling Place, Will Be Open For Early Voting
The American Airlines Center will be Dallas' largest polling place on Election Day in November and will be open for early voting starting October 13.
Stars
Shutout Means Lights Out For Stars As Tampa Bay Wins Stanley Cup In 6 Games
The Dallas Stars could get nothing going offensively Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning and lost 2-0 in a must-win Game 6.
Video
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
Latest Videos
Jerry Jones Comments About Final Play Of Game Against Seattle May Have Been Taken Out Of Context
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' weekly interviews always tend to be a source of news of some sort. However, this week's interview may have led to a misinterpretation of what the Cowboys owner said. Katie Johnston reports.
2 hours ago
Texas Leaders Say It Could Take Up To 3 Months To Eradicate Brain-Eating Amoeba That Killed 6-Year-Old
Questions continue in a Texas county where a 6-year-old died after being infected with a brain-eating amoeba.
2 hours ago
Intervention: Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Banks Delonte West's Stay At Florida Rehab
Up until eight years ago, former NBA player Delonte West was at the top of his game. But after a couple videos showing a haggard, homeless West appearing under the influence went viral this year, it was time for a timeout. Katie Johnston reports.
3 hours ago
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Eat See Play Dallas Taco Tour
Street Art Scavenger Hunt
Support Our Local Shops!
Order In, Stay Safe and Support Local Spots!
Changing the World, One Sandwich at a Time.
E.S.P. Videos
Eat.See.Play Video
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS 11 / News Team
TXA 21
Advertise
Links & Numbers
Other
Upload Images/Video
Photo Galleries
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
DFW Outdoorsman
Video
Outfitters
Financing Your Piece of Texas
Share Photos
Travel
American Airlines To Begin Preflight Coronavirus Testing To 2 Caribbean Destinations
American Airlines is working with foreign governments to offer preflight COVID-19 testing for customers traveling to international destinations, starting with Jamaica and the Bahamas.
More
CBS 11 Storm Chaser
CBS Entertainment
CBSN Dallas - Ft. Worth
Watch Now
CBS 11 Coffee Day Mug Contest
September 29, 2020 at 3:10 pm
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply