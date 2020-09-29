NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DESOTO (CBSDFW.COM) — A helping hand for one North Texas school district after a warehouse fire destroys tens of thousands of dollars worth of supplies. Among the inventory lost was the school district allotment of personal protective equipment.

The PPE — district has planned to use the PPE when it returned to in-person instruction — was valued at $85,000.

Now a local medical provider is coming to the rescue of students, teachers and staff. The healthcare company Medcillary Is donating 50,000 face masks to the district.

DeSoto ISD students began virtual learning on September 8. As it stands, in-person classes are set to begin on Monday.

