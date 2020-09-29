(CBSDFW.com)- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ weekly interviews always tend to be a source of news of some sort. However, this week’s interview may have led to a misinterpretation of what the Cowboys owner said.

During his interview with KRLD-FM on Tuesday, Jones was asked about the final drive against the Seahawks which ended with a Dak Prescott interception. In his response, Jones referenced Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo as players that all had the ability to move outside the pocket and extend plays. But, that Mahomes was at the top of that list.

A tweet from Clarence Hill Jr. made it seem as if Jones had said that Prescott’s inability to make that play is what separates him from being in the same class as Mahomes/Romo.

Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott not being to pull off the last play of the game against the Seattle Seahawks is the difference between he and Patrick Mahomes or even Tony Romo. They could have pulled it off.

Wow. Did I hear that correctly?@1053thefan — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 29, 2020

Here, according to KRLD-FM, is what Jones actually said: