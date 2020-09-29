(CBSDFW.com)- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ weekly interviews always tend to be a source of news of some sort. However, this week’s interview may have led to a misinterpretation of what the Cowboys owner said.
During his interview with KRLD-FM on Tuesday, Jones was asked about the final drive against the Seahawks which ended with a Dak Prescott interception. In his response, Jones referenced Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo as players that all had the ability to move outside the pocket and extend plays. But, that Mahomes was at the top of that list.
A tweet from Clarence Hill Jr. made it seem as if Jones had said that Prescott’s inability to make that play is what separates him from being in the same class as Mahomes/Romo.
Here, according to KRLD-FM, is what Jones actually said:
“And obviously with their quarterback (Mahomes), who I think is at the highest level right now because of his, frankly, as much as just his natural ability to make plays, his mobility. And this guy’s very quick and elusive and can get in and out of situations with his feet and buy time.
The quarterback we played Sunday is of that kind of nature. He’s very, has great ability to get in and out and then make the play, that play Dak made at the end of the game that got intercepted. Well the result of Dak’s ability that let him get that ball off was really great and outstanding. Well these guys do that, have that ability a lot.
They are very quick-footed and they are very, they have the unique ability to possibly take their eyes away from the field for a minute and then immediately focus back and see. (Tony) Romo had that.
And so he can turn his back on it and turn around and hand-eye and get it done quick. And so those are things that show up and that’s what’s showing up with these guys. They’re buying time with their feet, or buying time with their instincts and their feet.”
In Jones’ explanation, it appears he is complementing Dak’s ability to scramble and even find a way to get that throw away even though the end result was an interception. In this expanded quote, Jones is comparing the similarities in the games of Dak, Romo, Mahomes and Russell Wilson.
Through three weeks, Prescott leads the league in passes completed (96), pass attempts (143), and passing yards (1,186).
