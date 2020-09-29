ARLINGTON, Texas (September 29, 2020) – Something new is coming to Arlington at Globe Life Field — an

outrageously fun and immersive experience that is guaranteed to be the bright spot of the holidays.

At Luminova Holidays, North Texans will be surrounded by millions of twinkling lights, take to the ice on a

ginormous outdoor rink and snap those selfie-worthy pics with the larger-than-life light displays from

November 20, 2020 through January 3, 2021. Even the Big Guy in red will be at the sprawling indoor and

outdoor wonderland, ready to hear everyone’s holiday wishes. Luminova Holidays marks the first event

to be open to the general public at the new stadium.

The world premiere holiday event features:

 2.7 million lights

 More than 270,000 sq. ft. of indoor/outdoor space

 10,000 sq. ft. outdoor ice-skating rink

 65 ft. Christmas tree

 Photo opps galore

 Interactive activities including light up hopscotch

 Train rides for the kids

 Strolling holiday entertainers

 Old Saint Nick and his elves

 Booths with food and special mementos to bring the holiday magic home

“At Luminova Holidays, with the challenges this year has brought to so many, it was more important

than ever to safely bring families and friends together to create a fun and memorable holiday

experience,” says Dixie Baker, co-producer of Luminova Holidays and owner of Fort Worth-based

creative marketing agency Sovic Creative.

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams further adds, “It’s wonderful to see this spectacular holiday event in

Arlington. We’ve always been the perfect family-friendly destination for creating holiday memories, and

that’s why we’re excited to welcome the world class Luminova to Arlington!”

In collaboration with the Texas Rangers, Luminova will take place inside and outside Globe Life Field.

Sean Decker, Executive Vice President of Sports and Entertainment for the Texas Rangers, states “It’s a

huge honor to welcome Luminova to Arlington and Globe Life Field for their inaugural year. We have

appreciated their collaborative approach to making this a unique experience while keeping health and

safety at the top of the list.”

Holiday bliss begins on Friday, October 9 when tickets go on sale. Prices start at $14.99. A family pack,

which includes two adults and up to three kids, starts at $59.99. Want a VIP experience for you and up

to 40 guests? From smaller Christmas gatherings of 10 people to larger parties up to 40, get a luxury

suite for the ultimate VIP experience for the entire night. Tickets can be purchased at

LuminovaHolidays.com.

Limited tickets are available per night during the November 20, 2020 through

January 3, 2021 engagement. For a full list of available dates, please visit the Luminova website.

Holiday revelers can sign up now at LuminovaHolidays.com to gain early access and SAVE 20% on tickets

until October 8. Military/First Responders, seniors and group discount pricing are available.

Make Luminova Holidays your plan for holiday get-togethers this year. It’s where the most wonderful

time of the year is safely fun for all ages.

CONNECT WITH LUMINOVA HOLIDAYS

LuminovaHolidays.com

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @LuminovaHolidays

#LuminovaHolidays #BrightenUpYourHolidays

LOCATION

Globe Life Field

734 Stadium Drive

Arlington, Texas 76011