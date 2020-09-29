DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Nearly 170 firefighters from across Texas flew out Tuesday morning, headed to California to help battle the historic wildfires sweeping across that state.

The emergency crews include 80 firefighters from North Texas.

It was just two weeks ago when a heartfelt reunion between McKinney firefighter Quincy Blunt and his daughter captivated thousands on social media. The special welcome home came after he spent 25 days in California.

Now, Blunt is one of several McKinney firefighters volunteering to go back. With hundreds of wildfires burning in the state — about 30 of them major — the group doesn’t know exactly where they’ll be sent.

Blunt says he’s keeping an eye on conditions in California and that he’s eager to help out again, even though it may mean missing his daughter’s 8th birthday.

“There’s no doubt those guys they’re needing help,” he said. “They’re just as tired as they was when I went out there the first time, and they’re not getting any relief whatsoever.”

Southwest Airlines is chartering two roundtrip flights to get the firefighters to and from California.

So far, the wildfires in Northern California are blamed for at least 3 deaths.

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate as the Zogg Fire consumed more than 15,000 in less than 24 hours in Shasta County — about 190 miles north of Sacramento.

In Napa and Sonoma Counties the Glass Fire has scorched more than 36,000 acres. Both fires are completely uncontained.