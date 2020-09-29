WATCH
Presidential Debate Begins At 8PM - Watch Live Here
Phantom Call Crackdown Underway
The Federal Trade Commission announced a nationwide crackdown on phantom and abusive debt collectors on Tuesday.
19 minutes ago
Tarrant Area Food Bank Expands Mega Mobile Markets To Battle Food Insecurity
The Tarrant Area Food Bank is expanding their Mobile Markets and Mega Mobile Markets throughout the county this week to help battle food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
53 minutes ago
North Texas Mom Gives Birth To First Child After Battling Coronavirus, Spending 13 Days On Ventilator While Pregnant
Two months after Pooja Charaniya’s recovery, she returned to the hospital on July 22 and delivered a healthy baby weighing 5 pounds, 1 ounce.
55 minutes ago
FTC Announces Crackdown On Fake And Abusive Debt Collectors
The agency says "Operation Corrupt Collector" targeted debt collectors trying to collect on non-existent debs by using illegal scare tactics.
Tarrant Area Food Bank Expands Mega Mobile Markets To Battle Food Insecurity
Julie Butner, CEO of the Tarrant Area Food Bank said, typically they didn’t do a lot of direct distribution, but COVID-19 has changed things.
Latest Forecast
Tuesday Evening Weather Update
Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
2 hours ago
Weather Stories
Buying The Beauty You See During One Of North Texas' Biggest Plant Sales
One thing gardener/meteorologist Jeff Ray enjoys is walking around local botanical gardens to see what he might want to try planting in his own yard -- that's why he's vey excited about an upcoming plant sale.
Drenching Rain From Now Tropical Depression Beta As It Stalls Over Texas Coast
What was once Tropical Storm Beta has now weakened to a tropical depression and parked itself over the Texas coast, raising concerns of extensive flooding in Houston and areas further inland.
Tropical Storm Beta Takes Aim At The Texas Coast, Brings Threat Of Rain And Flooding -- Again
Rain starts moving into North Texas and tropical storm conditions begin along the Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Beta slowly works its way into a part of the country that's already been drenched and battered this year.
No, Jerry Jones Did Not Say That Cowboys Final Drive Vs. Seattle Was The Difference Between Dak Prescott And Patrick Mahomes, Or Tony Romo
The Cowboys owner's weekly interview with a local radio station made some news Tuesday, but it appears he may have been taken out of context.
Rangers
Rangers Look To Rebuild After Finishing 2020 With Worst Record In American League
While the Rangers had the American League's worst record, and were 6-24 on the road, they avoided the worst winning percentage in team history.
Mavericks
The American Airlines Center, Dallas' Largest Polling Place, Will Be Open For Early Voting
The American Airlines Center will be Dallas' largest polling place on Election Day in November and will be open for early voting starting October 13.
Stars
Shutout Means Lights Out For Stars As Tampa Bay Wins Stanley Cup In 6 Games
The Dallas Stars could get nothing going offensively Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning and lost 2-0 in a must-win Game 6.
American Airlines To Begin Preflight Coronavirus Testing To 2 Caribbean Destinations
American Airlines is working with foreign governments to offer preflight COVID-19 testing for customers traveling to international destinations, starting with Jamaica and the Bahamas.
More
Presidential Pre-Debate Analysis ON CBSN DFW NOW
September 29, 2020 at 6:33 pm
Filed Under:
Campaign 2020
,
debate
,
Jack Fink
,
Trump. Biden
Presidential Debate Coverage Begins At 7PM Tonight With Pre-Debate Analysis ON CBSN DFW.
