Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There will be a runoff following a special election on Tuesday.
Voters in 14 North Texas counties are deciding who will be the next State Senator in District 30.
State Rep. Drew Springer finished ahead of salon owner Shelley Luther by less than 100 votes.
Springer got 21,903 and Luther got 21,814. That’s a little more than 31% of the vote for each.
The only Democrat among the six-candidate race, Jacob Minter is in third place.
There is no word yet when there will be a runoff between Springer and Luther.
The seat is open because State Sen. Pat Fallon is running for Congress.