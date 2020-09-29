NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:DFW News, Drew Springer, Pat Fallon, Shelley Luther, special election, State Senate

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There will be a runoff following a special election on Tuesday.

Voters in 14 North Texas counties are deciding who will be the next State Senator in District 30.

State Rep. Drew Springer finished ahead of salon owner Shelley Luther by less than 100 votes.

Springer got 21,903 and Luther got 21,814. That’s a little more than 31% of the vote for each.

Shelley Luther and Drew Springer

The only Democrat among the six-candidate race, Jacob Minter is in third place.

There is no word yet when there will be a runoff between Springer and Luther.

The seat is open because State Sen. Pat Fallon is running for Congress.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply