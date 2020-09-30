Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three young men died after their car broke in half with its front end trough and engine firewall staying on Great Trinity Forest Parkway and the passenger compartment and rear going over the side wall; dropping 50 feet off the bridge to the grass area below.
It happened Tuesday at 8:14 p.m.
A 28-year-old man who was driving a grey Ford Escape eastbound was hit by the Nissan Altima carrying the victims. The Altima crossed over the center median and travelled westbound in the eastbound lanes of Great Trinity Forest Pkwy for a short distance before it collided into the man’s Escape.
He survived and is in critical condition.
All three occupants of the Nissan were ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.