Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW) – A car struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking in the middle of the 5800 block of the southbound frontage road of U.S. 287 in Arlington.
It happened on September 30 at 12:27 a.m.
The involved driver stopped and remained on scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.
There were no signs of impairment on the driver.
Investigators said they don’t know why the pedestrian was walking on the roadway.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.