DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Parks and Recreation Department and Parks of Downtown Dallas joined forces — and funds — to create a new park in the city.
It was a project that was 10 years in the making, and on Wednesday, the groundbreaking for Carpenter Park was held. Construction will begin Thursday, Oct. 1.
The park is expected to be the largest neighborhood park in the downtown area, covering more than five and a half acres.
It’s nestled in the tree-lined corner of Pearl and Live Oak streets. It will have garden space, walking paths, basketball courts and a children’s play area.
The park will also have the Robert Irwin sculpture, which is the city’s second-most valuable piece of public art. The artist reimagined it specifically for this park’s design.
Donations, combined with $35 million from the 2017 bond program, will pay for the space that has taken a large amount of dedicated hours to come to fruition.
“Parks in downtown take a long time. Because look at what’s all around here. It is already built. This is not like raw land in the suburban right we’ve got a lot of things buried, a lot of utilities are going to have to move out of this site so there is a lot of coordination between a lot of entities,” said Amy Meadows, president and CEO of the Parks for Downtown Dallas.
The park is expected to take 18 months for completion, with a ribbon cutting in Spring 2022.