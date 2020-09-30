FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Doctors at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth want the Supreme Court of Texas to hurry up with their decision concerning the future of baby Tinslee Lewis.

Tinslee has been at the center of an end-of-life battle for more than a year. She has spent her entire life at Cook Children’s, where she was born prematurely with a rare heart defect called Ebstein’s anomaly in February of 2019.

An appeals court heard arguments in February as the baby’s mother, Trinity Lewis, fights to continue her daughter’s life-sustaining treatment.

In the emergency motion filed with the court, Cook Children’s Medical Center asked that a decision be expedited concerning Tinslee because “of the ongoing, daily agony” the child is experiencing. The doctors detailed how the baby experiences “futile pain and suffering” during the course of medical care given to her by doctors and nurses.

Lawyers for the hospital said that since a temporary injunction in December 2019 that required them to continue care, Tinslee’s suffering has increased, as her incurable disorders, combined with the effects of forced paralysis for months on end, have ravaged her body.

In the petition Dr. Jay M. Duncan gave a sworn statement saying that the 1-year-old’s prognosis has not changed and that all surgical options have been exhausted.

“There is no way to cure or alleviate T.L.’s severe chronic lung disease, ventilator dependence, pulmonary hypertension, and bronchiectasis. She cannot recover from these disorders and has no chance of long-term survival. Her medical problems and daily suffering, however, have only increased since last year,” he stated.

Doctors have Tinslee under deep sedation and chemical paralysis so that she can receive mechanical ventilation and say she has not had any significant periods of purposeful movement or development since July 2019.

The court does not have a timeline to reply to the motion.