DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas had been asking for help locating critically missing Carrie Gatewood. Wednesday morning they reported that the woman has been located and is safe.
As police searched for Gatewood they said the 54-year-old was last seen late in the evening on September 29 — driving away from the 5200 block of Meadowcreek Drive.
Officials had said they believed Gatewood may have been a danger to herself and others.
Police have not released any information about exactly when and where Gatewood was found.