DALLAS (CBSDFW) –  Police in Dallas are searching for a man who broke into the Ronald McDonald House on Bengal Street and stole vital items to run the house including food, bed linens, and a wall-mounted TV from the common area.

The man, who was caught on surveillance cameras has tattoos covering his chest. Police said he gained access by jumping a fence and entering through a faulty side door.

The non-profit he stole from offers temporary housing, transportation to the hospital and meals for families whose children are receiving essential medical care.

Anyone with information about the Sept.15 burglary should contact Detective Kevin Janse #6679 at (214)671-8066 or email him at kevin.janse@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

 

 

 

  1. texguy46 says:
    September 30, 2020 at 10:55 am

    Typical low life that can’t spell J O B!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  2. Robert Bass - Mesquite, TX says:
    September 30, 2020 at 11:42 am

    Black lives matter eh? Will that be his defense when they capture him? Very good quality security camera picture! Someone will recognize him very easily.

