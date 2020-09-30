Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas resident has claimed a $1 million prize from the Texas Lottery’s Mega Millions drawing.
The Texas Lottery said the winning ticket came from a drawing on Sept. 1. The ticket matched five of the white ball numbers that were drawn but not the Mega Ball number.
The ticket was bought at a Kwik Way Grocery in Jupiter Road in Dallas. The winner chose to remain anonymous.
The current jackpot for Mega Millions sits at an estimated $41 million, according to the Texas Lottery.