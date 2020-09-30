Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Zoo has welcomed a 17-year-old gorilla to its family as a “strong female role model for our little ones.”
The zoo said Asha comes from the Cincinnati Zoo and is also the older sister of the zoo’s current gorilla, Megan.
“Her former keepers tell us that she is an incredibly smart, socially savvy adult female and a very confident and strong leader,” the Dallas Zoo said on Facebook.
According to the zoo, Asha and Megan were born at Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas.
The zoo is looking forward to Asha being a role model for the younger gorillas, Saambili and Mbani.
The zoo said Asha will join the rest of the gorillas later this week after clearing a 30-day quarantine.