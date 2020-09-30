DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Public Health is reporting the fourth human case of West Nile virus in Denton County this year.
The patient lives in Flower Mound and was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease.
A Denton resident passed away from West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease earlier this month.
DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize the risk of contracting WNV:
· Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as birdbaths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.
· Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.
· Defend yourself by using EPA approved repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.
