GODLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Godley ISD in Johnson County announced Wednesday, remote students who are failing will be required to return to campus for face-to-face learning for the second nine weeks beginning October 20.
The school district said the virtual students who have been successful academically can continue to take classes from home.
Campus administrators will be contacting parents of students who need to switch.
Multiple school districts throughout North Texas are continuing online learning for now due to health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
