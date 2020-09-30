NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CLEVELAND, Ohio (CBSNEWS.COM) – The first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden featured a chaotic series of bitter exchanges and name-calling, with the president repeatedly speaking over his Democratic rival and the moderator struggling to maintain control of the 90-minute affair.

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden look out to the audience at end of the first presidential debate on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News struggled to maintain control as he peppered the candidates with questions about the Supreme Court, the economy, the coronavirus pandemic and more. He repeatedly admonished the president for speaking over Biden and disregarding the rules both sides had agreed to.

