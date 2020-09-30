FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has joined the country’s post debate conversation with a tweet addressing the mention of her city in last night’s presidential debate.
Debate moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump about his claims that Democratic run cities are experiencing a spike in crime.
“You often blame that on Democratic mayors and Democratic governors but in fact there have been equivalent spikes in Republican led cities like Tulsa and Fort Worth, so the question is, is this really a party issue?”
“I think it’s a party issue,” Trump said.
Price (who’s a Republican) responded with the following statement:
“While I acknowledge Fort Worth’s homicide percentage is eye-catching, when looking at the raw data our numbers are lower than other major cities. The unfortunate reality is crime has increased across the nation, and Fort Worth is not immune. On September 15, I publicly requested an update on violent crime and measures taking place to reduce violence across our city. Lastly, and perhaps more importantly, I do not see this as a partisan issue as one life lost is too many. Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, Fort Worth continues to prioritize public safety and has efforts underway including violent crime details and partnering with other law enforcement agencies.”
Official statement from Mayor Price regarding the mention of Fort Worth in last night’s presidential debate. pic.twitter.com/r4Jhe4Q7qR
— Betsy Price (@MayorBetsyPrice) September 30, 2020