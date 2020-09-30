FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman is dead and two other people are injured in Fort Worth, after what police believe was a murder-suicide shooting on Wednesday.
It was around 6:00 a.m. when Fort Worth police were called out after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 900 block of East Davis Avenue.
Police say when officers arrived they immediately saw two women who had been shot. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to local hospital to be treated and is expected to survive.
Fort Worth police spokesman Buddy Calzada explained that the surviving female victim was the one who actually made the 911 call — after making her way out of the crime scene and going to a neighbor’s home.
As officers continued through the home they found a person who they described as a “male suspect” with a gunshot wound to the head and neck area. That man had critical injuries and was also taken to the hospital, but his current condition is unknown.
Police said they hadn’t yet determined the relationship between the two injured and the dead woman.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and say they are not looking for any suspects and the public is not in danger.