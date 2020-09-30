Comments
UPDATE Sept. 30, 12:45 P.M. – Updated results from the Secretary of State’s Office on Wednesday morning are reflected below.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There will be a runoff following a special election on Tuesday.
Voters in 14 North Texas counties are deciding who will be the next State Senator in District 30.
On Tuesday evening, State Rep. Drew Springer finished ahead of salon owner Shelley Luther by less than 100 votes. Springer got 21,903 and Luther got 21,814.
However, the Secretary of State’s Office updated the results on Wednesday morning, which shows that Luther pulled ahead with 22,135 and Springer at 21,971.
There is no word yet when the runoff will take place.
The seat is open because State Sen. Pat Fallon is running for Congress.
Springer is probably thinking, oops! Looks like the clearing of the deD WEIGHT HAS BEGUN.