Comments
MONTGOMERY, Vt. (CBSDFW/AP) — Vermont State Police detectives are hoping unidentified DNA evidence will help them solve the 2004 disappearance of 17-year-old Brianna Maitland.
The state police are working with a Houston-based company called Othram to conduct genetic genealogy tracing of evidence recovered during the investigation into Brianna’s disappearance.
Brianna was last seen the evening of March 19, 2004, leaving The Black Lantern Inn in Montgomery, where she worked. Her car was found nearby the next day.
Police believe she could have been a victim of foul play.
State police are using a similar technique to try to identify the remains of infant boy found in Northfield in 1982.