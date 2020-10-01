Comments
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex in Grand Prairie that left another man dead.
Police said Juan Valencia was arrested on Wednesday during a traffic stop. He remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.
According to police, the shooting happened at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 at an apartment complex in the 600 block of West Pioneer Parkway.
Officers found a male victim outside of a building. He was taken a hospital, where he later died.
The victim was identified as Mario Cantarero, 26.