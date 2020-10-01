DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Baylor Scott and White is the only hospital in the world testing an experimental treatment for remdesivir on COVID-19 patients.

Researchers at three Baylor Scott and White campuses in Dallas, Irving and College Station are studying the new method.

As of now, the medication is administered intravenously, but Dr. Steven Davis and his team of researchers are testing the safety and efficacy of the drug when it is administered via an inhaler.

This is potentially game-changing because this could eventually allow the patient to be treated either at home or at the physician’s office.

“This study is using an aerosol form,” Davis, medical director of infection prevention at Baylor Scott and White Hospital system, said. “Basically the patients inhale the remdesivir and we use it very early in the course of infection hopefully to prevent the patient from needing to be in the hospital and receiving intravenous therapies.”

Doctors say this will not only help patients get treatment faster but it will also cut down on the use of hospital resources. Baylor Scott and White is the first hospital in the world testing this inhalation method.

“If effective this could add to what we are using from to keep patients from progressing and hopefully experiencing the type of complications that are most difficult to treat,” Davis said.

The trial is in its second phase and will take months before we know if it will work. Baylor has enrolled four patients into the trial, and they are all doing well.

People who are interested in the COVID-19 testing can call 1-888-50-RESEARCH or email directly at the location of the trial