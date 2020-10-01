DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins responded to the governor’s changes on Thursday to mail-in ballot drop-off locations, saying they put some poll workers at risk.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation that limits these drop-off locations to one per county and also requires that early voting clerks allow poll watchers to observe activity conducted at the locations.
Abbott said the changes “will ensure greater transparency and will help stop attempts at illegal voting.”
In a statement, Jenkins said the requirement of allowing poll watchers from every candidate “puts our older, most dedicated workers at more risk with this forced exposure.”
“This has President Trump written all over it with the Governor changing the rules with 33 days until the most important election of our lifetime to make it harder to vote, Dallas County will do what we can to protect the right to vote as well as protect the voters and workers involved in that process,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins told CBS 11 News that the county was going to announce multiple drop-off locations but those will not open now due to the proclamation.
Dallas County voters who want to deliver a mail-in ballot in person can do so at the Elections Department at 1520 Round Table Drive, Dallas, Texas 75247. State identification is also required.
Election Day is Nov. 3, with early voting beginning on Oct. 13.