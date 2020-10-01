DALLAS (CBSDFW) – All 58 Dallas Fire-Rescue Stations will honor the lives of 82 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 21 who died in the previous year, including Captain Randell Willmon and Lieutenant John Blume, (who died respectively in 2018 and 2019 from cancer) during an online tribute.
The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is the official national tribute to those firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year.
This year’s Memorial Weekend was scheduled to take place October 3 and 4, but due to the global pandemic, the decision was made to hold it virtually, on Sunday, October 4, at 9:00 a.m.
Typically, a Candlelight Service is held for the families that Saturday evening; however, with it not being possible this year, DFR is lighting all 58 of its fire stations red for the event.
The Omni Hotel and the Comerica Bank Tower in downtown Dallas will also light up red to honor the fallen.