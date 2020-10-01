Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The North Texas town of Sunnyvale is now under patrol of their very own police department.
For decades, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office provided law enforcement to the community.
“While this is a bittersweet moment, this is a sign of growth and progress for the Town of Sunnyvale,” said Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown.
The new police department is led by Chief Andrew Hawkes.
Since it’s just starting up, residents who call 911 will be transferred to the Seagoville Police Department dispatch center.