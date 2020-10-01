FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – The Botanical Research Institute of Texas today assumed the nonprofit management of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden ushering in a new era for the 86-year old community garden.

“Today we honor those who helped establish one of the largest botanic gardens in Texas, as well as those who had the vision to establish one of the leading botanical research and educational institutions on the very same campus,” said BRIT President Ed Schneider.

The Fort Worth City Council approved the 20-year management agreement with BRIT on May 19 after extensive review, assessment and public involvement, including a community task force that determined transformational change was needed for the Garden’s long-term sustainability.

The close proximity of two organizations with plant-based missions led to a collaboration and a positive public-private partnership that allowed the community to see the success possible when they joined forces.

“The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is an incredible community asset,” said Mayor Betsy Price. “Thanks to this important partnership, residents and visitors will be able to continue to enjoy the gardens and experience everything it has to offer.”

The newly-combined resources of botanical research, education and fundraising expertise with historically significant grounds and horticultural expertise has laid the groundwork for Fort Worth to become host to one of the leading gardens in the United States.

“BRIT welcomes the long-term stewardship of the beautiful Botanic Garden that the City of Fort Worth has entrusted to us, and we anticipate a bright future ahead for both organizations,” Schneider said.

Last summer, the gardens started charging for entry.

It’s $12 for adults, $9 for seniors, $6 for children between 6-12 years old, and free for those younger than 6 years old.