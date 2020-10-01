FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Cutting Edge Haunted House has been scaring people at Halloween in Fort Worth for more than 30 years.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, like all businesses, they’ve had to enhance safety procedures.

“The whole year we thought, maybe we will have to cancel,” said Todd James, Co-Creator of Cutting Edge. “At least we have the ability to be open. Some places can’t.”

James said they’ve cut back ticket sales by 75%.

They also have sanitization stations throughout the property, added temperature checks at the door and a virtual reservation system so guests can get a text when sitting areas are open.

New on the inside this year, actors won’t be in your face.

Instead they’ll stay socially distant.

“We have always been a no touch facility, and most haunted houses are, but now we will keep distance,” James said.

To keep guests spread apart in the dark, the last person of each group will wear a glow necklace, so people can see how far away they are from other groups.

They’ve even reinvented costuming with COVID-19 safe masks for actors, rather than make up.

They say though a lot has gone into the extra planning, every detail is worth still being open.

“There will still be plenty of scares, plenty of things that surprise you, animatronics that are able to get a little bit closer than human beings, so it will be plenty of fun,” James said.

Tickets are available online for this weekend and select weekends in October and November.