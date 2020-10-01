Comments
OVILLA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ovilla Police are investigating a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle.
It happened outside Shields Elementary School on Ovilla Road near Hampton Road.
There is no word yet on the motorcyclists condition or what led up to the crash.
Chopper 11 showed the motorcycle crushed underneath the big rig’s back wheels.
Ovialla Road was shut down for several hours while police investigate.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting in the investigation.
Traffic into and out of Shields Elementary was rerouted for students and buses Thursday afternoon.