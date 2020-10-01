NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
OVILLA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ovilla Police are investigating a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle.

It happened outside Shields Elementary School on Ovilla Road near Hampton Road.

There is no word yet on the motorcyclists condition or what led up to the crash.

Chopper 11 showed the motorcycle crushed underneath the big rig’s back wheels.

Crash involving big rig and motorcycle in Ovilla (Chopper 11)

Ovialla Road was shut down for several hours while police investigate.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting in the investigation.

Crash involving big rig and motorcycle in Ovilla (Chopper 11)

Traffic into and out of Shields Elementary was rerouted for students and buses Thursday afternoon.

