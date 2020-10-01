FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Pane Doctor Window Cleaning is a North Texas-based company with more than 16 years maintaining windows on homes and businesses in the area.
“Professional window cleaning, pressure washing, gutter cleaning, and we are adding in back glass installation,” said company owner Laura Walker.
Walker says her company is growing and now she needs to hire more people.
“We are looking for field positions. We’re looking for professional qualified talent, for commercial and residential window cleaning. Pressure washing, gutter cleaning and glass installation. On the corporate side we need sales we would also love a great social media expert as well as project estimators,” she said.
The jobs are both full-time and part-time and they come along with benefits for full-timers.
When asked about what skills or attributes a potential candidate should have, Walker said, “We look at the client as the ultimate authority and what is good for them and I need someone who is going to have a flexible heart, mind, and a passion to serve.”
If you are interested in applying, click here.