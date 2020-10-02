CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s National Custodial Worker’s Recognition Day and one North Texas school district didn’t have to think long about the person worthy of some accolades.

It’s been nearly a quarter-century since Eva Hernandez arrived at Cedar Hill High School.

“I needed a job, and Cedar Hill hired me right away 24 years, so I started working,” she said.

During that time, teachers and students have come and gone, but Hernandez — the lead custodian at Cedar Hill High School — has treasured her time at the school.

“I get along with everyone – especially my co-workers,” Hernandez said.

Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said the district’s custodial staff has gone above and beyond, especially during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“CHISD recognizes the contributions of our custodial team,” Hudson said. “They have the very important job of keeping the school safe, healthy and clean for our scholars and employees.”

CHISD Director of Maintenance and Custodial Mark Bigham said Hernandez has been an exceptional employee and a leader for the district.

“She has moved her way up from night time custodian to a day custodian to now the lead custodian at the high school,” Bigham said.

Today, Hernandez is the lead custodian of the 11-person custodial team at CHHS. And the changes while battling the coronavirus have been substantial.

“We have to clean from top to bottom,” she said. “Before COVID, we would disinfect one room and then disinfect another room the next day. Now, we have to do everything on the same day.”

Hernandez grew up 70 miles northwest of Cedar Hill in Decatur. She moved to Cedar Hill after she got married.

After starting at CHHS, she worked at Plummer and Highlands elementary campus, before spending 11 years at the Ninth Grade Center. Hernandez is in her fourth year back at the school, where her CHISD career began.

“The time has gone very quickly,” she said. “You turn around, and your kids have grown up.”