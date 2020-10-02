DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two women were questioned Friday morning for possible their role in an act of vandalism that left the front of Dallas Police Headquarters stained red.

The vandalism happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, but by Friday morning had almost been completely cleaned away.

The graffiti left on the building consisted of dozens of handprints in red paint. Not only were the prints left the building, but windows, doors, walkways, and even support beams outside DPD Headquarters were tagged.

The vandals also left their markings at Dallas Police Association Headquarters, about 2 miles away from DPD, on Griffin Street. There the words ‘blood is on you hands,’ and ‘kill a cop save a life,’ were left on the walkway in chalk.

The vandalism happened after a protest organized by the DSA North Texas Racial Justice Working Group, who later released a statement to CBS 11 News explaining the red handprints and why they used a specific type of paint. It reads:

“The purpose of tonight’s event was to bring awareness to the 265 plus individuals who have been murdered at the hands of the police. Blood is quite literally on DPD’s hands which is why red hand prints and washable paint were put on DPD.

As police continue searching for suspects, the Dallas Police Association says it will prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.