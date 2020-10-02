Breaking NewsPresident Trump Taken To Walter Reed Hospital After Contracting COVID-19
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Soleil Elizabeth Keith, who police said has a history of mental illness,  was last seen around midnight, Friday, October 2 at her home in the 5000 block of Wiltshire Court.

Police said her family believes she left on her own.

Soleil Keith – missing teen (Garland PD)

Police shared a couple of photos and the following description:

Keith is a white female, 5’8”, 205 lbs., has short brown hair and blue eyes. She also has a tattoo of a Leo constellation on her thigh. 

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840 or 911.

