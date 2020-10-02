DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The 72nd Annual Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction was highlighted by the sale of the Grand Champion Market Steer.

Big Tex Champion Club purchased this year’s prize-winning steer with their generous bid of $75,000.

Zane Potter, 16, from Harris County 4-H took home the grand prize for his winning steer, Carney Man.

Potter will keep $30,000 and the rest will go to the Big Tex Scholarship Program to help provide college scholarships for other deserving students throughout the state.

A total of 389 steers competed in this year’s Youth Market Steer Show.

The preliminary amount raised for Texas youth in Friday’s auction is more than $1 million.

Mason Grady from Johnson County 4-H sold his Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer to Roger Perry, Rebcon, Inc, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Tomco, and Freeman Mazda Hyundai for $21,000.

The Grand Champion Market Barrow, owned by Kloee Foster of Honey Grove FFA, sold to Frank Deel and Primera Companies for $15,500.

Atmos Energy purchased the Grand Champion Market Lamb for $15,000 from Brynlee Hogg, Lubbock County 4-H Club.

The Grand Champion Market Goat, owned by Courtney Thurman from Brazos County 4-H, went for $15,000 to the Briscoe and Carpenter Families.

Canon Rosser from Canyon FFA sold his Grand Champion Market Broiler to the Ablon Family for $10,000.

An annual tradition since 2015, full-time employees of the State Fair of Texas pitch in to purchase an animal in the auction.

Continuing that tradition, the State Fair team bid on both a Breed Champion Market Steer owned by Elizabeth Norwood, Ellis County 4-H, for $11,000, and a Breed Champion Market Lamb owned by Emma Osbourn of Llano County 4-H for $5,200.