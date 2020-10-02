LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In a time when many haunted attractions will be closed for the season, the Parlor of Entertainment and Nightscape are new to Music City Mall in Lewisville.

“Opening night is super exciting, we have some fabulous actors ready to just terrify the pants off of people,” said Susan Williams, manager of the Parlor of Entertainment. “There are not a lot of haunts opening this year, and what is October without a haunted house, I mean what is Halloween without that haunted feeling?”

Both open Friday night with the goal of keeping the Halloween spirit alive in a time when not much is being celebrated.

“You know, everything that’s been going on this past year…everybody I think feels, quite a bit isolated. Getting out of the house, I think is important to people at this point,” said James Malone, co-founder of Nightscape.

Located right above and below each other on the first and second levels of the mall, both haunts are sure to help you get your fright on safely this year.

“We are also taking all sorts of precautions, because of the pandemic,” Williams said.

Masks are required and gloves are being provided. Groups will go in one at a time to stay socially distant. The attraction has scary music, sound effects and actors who will stay spread apart from guests.

“I have tried to stage as much sound effects throughout the haunt as possible, so that people can be scared without even having an actor in the same room as them,” Malone said.

“Opening the parlor of entertainment during the middle of a pandemic was an interesting idea. But everyone needs to have a little more fun right now,” Williams said.

Both haunts will run Fridays and Saturdays in October. If you want to take small kids, the Parlor of Entertainment recommends you do so between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Actors will be inside from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.