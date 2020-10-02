Comments
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s first new space potty in decades is getting a not-so-dry run at the International Space Station before flying to the moon.
The $23 million titanium toilet is packed inside a cargo ship that was supposed to blast off late Thursday from Virginia. But the launch was aborted with just two minutes remaining in the countdown.
What makes this new toilet so special is its compact size — it’s barely 100 pounds.
It’s also better suited for women.
Space station astronauts will try out the new toilet for a few months before it’s open for regular business.