NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – President Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus so all his re-election campaign traveling is on hold as he goes into quarantine. That also means trips he had planned to Texas in the coming days are off.

A campaign email sent to supporters Friday morning said the President had planned to campaign in Houston next week.

CBS 11 News Political Reporter Jack Fink also learned Mr. Trump had a campaign stop in Dallas on the calendar for October 7.

Presidential physician Sean Conley announced very late Thursday night that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo Conley said that Mr. Trump and the first lady “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

The news about the First Family came just hours White House adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for the disease. Hicks had last been with the President onboard Air Force One for the presidential debate in Cleveland and a campaign rally in Minnesota.