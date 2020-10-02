Buying The Beauty You See During One Of North Texas' Biggest Plant SalesOne thing gardener/meteorologist Jeff Ray enjoys is walking around local botanical gardens to see what he might want to try planting in his own yard -- that's why he's vey excited about an upcoming plant sale.

Drenching Rain From Now Tropical Depression Beta As It Stalls Over Texas CoastWhat was once Tropical Storm Beta has now weakened to a tropical depression and parked itself over the Texas coast, raising concerns of extensive flooding in Houston and areas further inland.

Tropical Storm Beta Takes Aim At The Texas Coast, Brings Threat Of Rain And Flooding -- AgainRain starts moving into North Texas and tropical storm conditions begin along the Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Beta slowly works its way into a part of the country that's already been drenched and battered this year.