CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police are investigating the death of a Rockwall woman who was shot as she arrived at her workplace in Carrollton shortly after 9:00 a.m.
Police said the 24-year-old victim was shot in the 1100 block of Mac Arthur Drive and the suspect immediately drove away from the scene.
Detectives are following up on multiple leads.
Any witnesses we have not already spoken to are asked to call (972) 466-3333 to speak to an officer, or (972) 466-9133 to leave a tip anonymously.
Residents and businesses with cameras facing Mac Arthur between Old Denton and Dickerson Pkwy are also asked to review any available security camera footage between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Friday morning for any video that may be helpful to the investigation.