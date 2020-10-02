ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Arlington are continuing to search for suspects wanted for a violent crime spree, and on Friday, surveillance video of one of the incidents was released.

Police believe the suspects in question are involved in two stabbings this week — one of them deadly — and a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman and killed her dog.

Solving the crime spree has been a priority for the department due to the unusual nature of the incidents, police said. The victims cooperated with demands but were still attacked.

The video released came from an incident on Monday at a 7-Eleven in southeast Arlington. Police said a suspect stabbed a store clerk during a robbery even though she complied.

The video also shows the suspect appearing to stomp on her and kick her while she was on the ground before he ran away.

Police believe this incident on Monday is related to an attack on Wednesday, where a couple was stabbed and robbed while walking in the 6400 block of South Collins Street.

The two victims were taken to the hospital, but one of them, later identified as 47-year-old Islam Sahmi Duly, died from his injuries.

Police said they believe the suspect was driving away from this incident when the car he was in hit a woman who was walking her dog in the 900 block of Southeast Parkway.

One of the suspects jumped out of the car and tried to rob the woman, police said. Her dog was killed in the crash.

According to police, the woman told investigators she could hear someone yelling, “grab her wallet, grab her wallet,” as she lied on the ground.

Police are hoping the newly released video can help them identify one of the suspects.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the attacks or the wanted suspect, no matter how insignificant it may seem, call homicide detectives at 817.459.5735.