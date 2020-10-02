HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – While President Donald Trump is said to have mild symptoms after he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, a Texas coronavirus expert suggests it might be best if Trump went to the hospital soon.

Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told KTRK-TV in Houston, “I don’t know that monitoring him and following him in the White House is the best path right now and I think over the next 24 hours, we’ll need to consider whether or not to have him admitted to Walter Reed (Medical Center) where he could be followed a little bit more closely.”

Beyond President Trump’s risk factors – age and weight – Hotez said the fact the president is symptomatic is also a concern.

“Now that we’re hearing he’s symptomatic, somebody like that, you know that’s somebody you might consider admitting to the hospital for observation and monitoring because we know oxygen desaturation can occur even without shortness of breath,” said Hotez.

As White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows confirmed Friday President Trump was experiencing mild symptoms, he also said the president continues to work from the White House residence as he quarantines.

The White House physician added President Trump was expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering.

But Hotez points out there’s no way to know whether or not his symptoms will get worse.

“Remember, this is the president of the United States and if he gets severely ill, especially a month before the election, that’s a major national security issue,” Hotez said. “These are all things that need to weigh into this and there’s not a lot of threshold for error and that’s why I’m an advocate to have him admitted for closer monitoring and observation if he really is starting to get sick.”