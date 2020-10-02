DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Texas GOP Chairman Lt. Col. Allen West told CBS 11 News that before testing positive for COVID-19, President Trump was scheduled to campaign in Dallas and Houston next Wednesday, the same day, as the Vice Presidential debate.

In an interview with political reporter Jack Fink, West said he doesn’t know yet when the President’s Texas trip was rescheduled. West said he asked the president to visit the state before the November 3rd election.

Jack Fink, CBS 11 News

Texas GOP chair Lieutenant Colonel Allen West thank you so much for your time this morning, first your reaction that President and First Lady have been diagnosed with COVID-19. They’ve tested positive.

Lieutenant Colonel Allen West

Well, I will tell you that when I was in the hospital in Waco after my motorcycle accident, the president tweeted out a goodwill note for me and so the exact same thing for the President and First Lady, please get well, recover soon and they’re in our thoughts and prayers that they will have the swift recovery from COVID-19.

Jack Fink, CBS 11 News

I did get an, an email from the campaign this morning just to his supporters. Can you confirm that the President was going to campaign in both Houston and Dallas. Next week on October 7 before — obviously — the diagnosis.

Lieutenant Colonel Allen West

Yes, I can confirm that. I was keeping it under the lid but obviously he’s going to have to cancel that but he was supposed to be coming back to Texas and I was looking forward to seeing him up in Dallas, next week.

Jack Fink, CBS 11 News

And my understanding is that you had requested the President come back to Texas before election day. Is that true and, if so, why?

Lieutenant Colonel Allen West

Well that is true and one of the reasons why I want the President to come back, specifically, up to Dallas, Texas and down into the Houston / Harris County is because Harris County is the largest county in the state of Texas — also the third or fourth largest city in the United States of America. And then in North Texas when you look between Dallas County, Collin County, then and Tarrant county that’s where the Democrat Party is really trying to focus to flip the Texas State House. Just in the last couple of days we saw an effort, coming from the Hollywood elites of California asking for $38 to get the 38 electoral votes of Texas. So even Hollywood is focused on trying to flip Texas. And I think it would really help to bolster the confidence of the people here in Texas to see President Trump show up one last time before November 3.

Jack Fink, CBS 11 News

Do you expect him to make the trip when he recovers?

Lieutenant Colonel Allen West

Well, we’ll see. You know, hopefully so. As you know, when I was in Congress, I represented three of the President’s properties, down to South Florida to include Mar a Lago. I know him personally. We’ve done several events together there at Mar a Lago and also up in Trump Tower, so I appreciate him considering the requests that I asked for him to come back to Texas and we look forward to welcoming him here once he’s recovered.

Jack Fink, CBS 11 News

And let me ask you, how concerned are you that the President needed to come back to Texas? As far as you know how he’s going to do here — whether he would win.

Lieutenant Colonel Allen West

I think that everyone understands is so goes Texas so goes America and the President wants to make sure that Texans understand how critical and important he sees Texas as well. So it’s not a matter of desperation as America as encouragement and confidence building. It’s no different from the commander on the battlefield circulating on the battlefield, and whatever unit that he sees to be so critical and important he wants to visit with. If you think about it was just the same as General Eisenhower going around and visiting with those paratroopers the night before they had to load up and go jump into Normandy. So I kind of see that’s what President Trump is doing coming down here to visit his Texas paratroopers before we go off on this decisive operation.

Jack Fink, CBS 11 News

I really appreciate your time. Just two other questions, if I may. What impact do you think this will have on his campaign? He was supposed to be in Florida this evening and the Orlando area. He’s been doing a lot of traveling to the key battleground states. Now the fact that he has been diagnosed — he’s had to defend his record with his response to the coronavirus — so what impact do you think that will have on the campaign?

Lieutenant Colonel Allen West

I don’t think it’ll have any impact on the campaign because I think this still is an election that is based upon his policies and his record of accomplishment and his very first term. I think is a clear separation of choice. Texans and people across America they want the rule of law. They want law and order. They don’t want the rule of the mob and the chaos and violence that we see on the streets. They want strong economy. They want American to stay energy independent. They want a good strong foreign policy that is not about leading from behind — of strategic patience. And they want to see our national security — our military — capability capacity at a level to be able to meet and thwart any of the threats that we see out there. So that’s what President Trump has stood for. And whether or not he’s there in person or not, the American people and the people of Texas understand his policies.

Jack Fink, CBS 11 News

I did want to ask you about your tweet this morning. You said – at the end of it – get better y’all we have a country to save from the progressive socialist left. Can you expand on that?

Lieutenant Colonel Allen West

It’s very simple. You know, when you look at the policies of the Democratic Party, it is policies and socialism. I mean any of them said that they are socialists and Marxists I mean, they support an organization like Black Lives Matter. So when you want to talk about classical political ideology and theology, anyone talking about wealth redistribution; nationalizing economic production; expanding the welfare state… look at what they just came out with in California. They voted that they’re going to be giving out reparations. You know, I’m a very successful young Black man, and I was born in a black soldier hospital. I don’t need the Democrat party to write me a check, because I’ve never been a slave. But yet they want to economically enslave people. So that is what I’m talking about… making sure that America was the beacon of liberty and freedom and democracy for world – and stays that way. And the Lone Star State, I got to tell you, it shines and illuminates the other 49. That’s why Texas is so important.

Jack Fink, CBS 11 News

Texas GOP chair Lieutenant Colonel Allen West, thank you so much for your time this morning. I know you have a busy day ahead. Thank you so much.

