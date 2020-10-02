Breaking NewsPresident Trump Being Taken To Walter Reed Hospital After Contracting COVID-19
WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) wrote President Donald Trump in support of Gov. Greg Abbott’s request for a federal Major Disaster Declaration following Hurricanes Laura and Hanna in Texas.

Senator Ted Cruz, left, and John Cornyn. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

In the letter, they wrote:

“The Governor and local officials have informed us that the losses and property damage in these counties are of a magnitude that is beyond the response capabilities of the state and local government. Unfortunately, due to the magnitude of the hurricanes, the disruptions caused by COVID-19, and the fact that Texas continues to recover from multiple major disasters, federal assistance is necessary to help these counties recover.”

In June, FEMA denied a Major Disaster Declaration request for Public Assistance for Dallas and Erath Counties following severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in October 2019.

