WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) wrote President Donald Trump in support of Gov. Greg Abbott’s request for a federal Major Disaster Declaration following Hurricanes Laura and Hanna in Texas.
In the letter, they wrote:
“The Governor and local officials have informed us that the losses and property damage in these counties are of a magnitude that is beyond the response capabilities of the state and local government. Unfortunately, due to the magnitude of the hurricanes, the disruptions caused by COVID-19, and the fact that Texas continues to recover from multiple major disasters, federal assistance is necessary to help these counties recover.”
READ THE FULL LETTER HERE
In June, FEMA denied a Major Disaster Declaration request for Public Assistance for Dallas and Erath Counties following severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in October 2019.