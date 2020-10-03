Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested for a shooting that left another man dead at a beauty salon in Dallas Friday evening, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting at around 7:50 p.m. at Charletta’s Hair Design on Greenville Avenue.
Arriving officers found the victim, 20-year-old Zkendrian Isaiah Jackson, and he was taken to a hospital, where he died.
At around 1 a.m. Saturday, police said the suspect, Joseph Patrick Chinasa Nwisienyi, was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant.
According to police, the suspect was later transported to Dallas County Jail and charged with murder for Friday night’s incident. His bond has not yet been set.