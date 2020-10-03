DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Denton said they are investigating an assault at a Buc-ee’s that was captured on video Saturday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the Buc-ee’s in the 2800 block of South I-35E at around 12:40 p.m. A victim told officers he was assaulted by an unknown male.

According to police, the victim told officers he and a friend saw a group of President Donald Trump supporters and that a verbal argument ensued.

During the incident, police said the victim reported being punched in the face by one of the supporters. Police said officers saw an abrasion below the victim’s right eye brow and a broken tooth.

Police said they received video of the incident that had been circulating on social media.

We are aware of an assault that occurred at Buccee’s in our city this afternoon. A report has been taken and detectives are conducting an investigation. If you have information, please call Denton Police at (940) 349-8181. The suspect is in the brown/red hat and black t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/WfaifE1qKu — Frank Dixon (@Chief_Dixon2746) October 3, 2020

There have been no arrests made as police continue to investigate and identify the suspect.

Anyone who may have information on the incident or the suspect is asked to call police at 940.349.8181.