AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is reportedly facing allegations of wrongdoing by seven of his top assistants at his office.
The Austin-American Statesman and KVUE-TV report they obtained a letter signed by First Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Mateer and six deputy attorney generals in which they accuse Paxton of violating federal and/or state laws.
The letter to a state human resources official mentions allegations of improper influence, abuse of office and bribery. The officials said in their letter that they notified an appropriate law enforcement agency and sent Paxton a text message.
Paxton’s office sent a statement to CBS 11 News, saying “The complaint filed against Attorney General Paxton was done to impede an ongoing investigation into criminal wrongdoing by public officials including employees of this office. Making false claims is a very serious matter and we plan to investigate this to the fullest extent of the law.”
Paxton is still facing three state fraud charges from before he was elected attorney general. He has pleaded not guilty to those fraud charges.
The Statesman and KVUE-TV report Mateer resigned on Friday.
CBS 11 News has reached out to Mateer but has not heard back.